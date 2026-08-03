Loews Corp. Announces Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (LTR.F) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $444 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $4.734 billion from $4.555 billion last year.

Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $444 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.734 Bln vs. $4.555 Bln last year.

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