Loews Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for L

In trading on Monday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.23, changing hands as low as $55.12 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $59.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.42. The L DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

