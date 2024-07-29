Loews Appoints Benjamin Tisch As CEO To Succeed Retiring James Tisch

(RTTNews) - Loews Corp. (L), an insurance company, announced on Monday that it has appointed its Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, Benjamin Tisch as chief executive officer.

Benjamin will succeed James Tisch, who will retire on December 31 and become chairman of the Board.

Benjamin, who joined Loews in 2011 as a member of the company's investment department, was promoted to Vice President in 2014.

He was then promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy in 2022.

Prior to joining Loews, Benjamin was a Managing Director at Fortress Investment Group.

