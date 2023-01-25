Loewenbaum Lilian S. Increases Position in Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Fintel reports that Loewenbaum Lilian S. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN). This represents 8.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2022 they reported 0.72MM shares and 6.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.53% and an increase in total ownership of 1.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd is 0.3950%, a decrease of 26.2253%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 2,244,700 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Roumell Asset Management, LLC holds 605,437 shares

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 463,899 shares

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 287,147 shares

Brown Advisory Inc holds 73,849 shares

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. holds 65,410 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.