Loeb's Third Point up 11% in first quarter - investor update

BOSTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has gained roughly 11% in the first three months of 2021, the billionaire investor told clients in an investor update seen by Reuters.

The Third Point Offshore Fund gained 6.5% last month and is up 11% for the quarter while the Third Point Partners Fund gained 6.6% in March and is up 11.3% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

