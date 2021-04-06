US Markets

Loeb's Third Point up 11% in first quarter - investor update

Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has gained roughly 11% in the first three months of 2021, the billionaire investor told clients in an investor update seen by Reuters.

The Third Point Offshore Fund gained 6.5% last month and is up 11% for the quarter while the Third Point Partners Fund gained 6.6% in March and is up 11.3% in the first quarter.

