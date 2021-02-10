US Markets
INTC

Loeb's Third Point praises Intel, avoids crowded short positions

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb called Intel's resources "unmatched" in the semiconductor industry and said his firm, Third Point, is "excited" to be a long-term investor.

BOSTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb called Intel's resources "unmatched" in the semiconductor industry and said his firm, Third Point, is "excited" to be a long-term investor.

Loeb updated Third Point's clients on progress at Intel INTC.O in a letter seen by Reuters. Less than eight weeks ago he pushed the company to attract fresh talent, keep its best people, and explore deal options.

Last month the company said Pat Gelsinger, who had worked at Intel decades ago, would return as CEO after running VMware VMW.N.

He also said his firm sidestepped some of January's stock frenzy by avoiding companies many investors are betting against.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chris Reese)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC VMW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters