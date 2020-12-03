Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund up 9.1 pct in November, up 12.3% YTD

BOSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC funds posted strong gains in November to extend year-to-date returns into the double digits after the billionaire investor overhauled his portfolio and the firm a few months ago.

The Third Point Offshore Fund gained 9.1% in November and is now up 12.3% while the Third Point Ultra fund gained 12.1% last month and is now up 14.2%, according to a performance update seen by an investor.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.