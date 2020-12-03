US Markets

Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund up 9.1 pct in November, up 12.3% YTD

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC funds posted strong gains in November to extend year-to-date returns into the double digits after the billionaire investor overhauled his portfolio and the firm a few months ago.

BOSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC funds posted strong gains in November to extend year-to-date returns into the double digits after the billionaire investor overhauled his portfolio and the firm a few months ago.

The Third Point Offshore Fund gained 9.1% in November and is now up 12.3% while the Third Point Ultra fund gained 12.1% last month and is now up 14.2%, according to a performance update seen by an investor.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular