US Markets
GS

Loeb's Third Point hires Goldman research analyst Heath Terry

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb has hired a prominent tech research analyst from Goldman Sachs to reinforce the team that handles venture investments at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb has hired a prominent tech research analyst from Goldman Sachs GS.N to reinforce the team that handles venture investments at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Heath Terry, the technology, media & telecom business unit leader, Global Investment Research at Goldman, will join Third Point as a managing director at Third Point Ventures working from the firm's New York offices. He worked at Goldman for nearly a decade.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More