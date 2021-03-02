Loeb's Third Point hires Goldman research analyst Heath Terry

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb has hired a prominent tech research analyst from Goldman Sachs GS.N to reinforce the team that handles venture investments at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Heath Terry, the technology, media & telecom business unit leader, Global Investment Research at Goldman, will join Third Point as a managing director at Third Point Ventures working from the firm's New York offices. He worked at Goldman for nearly a decade.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.