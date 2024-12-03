News & Insights

Stocks
AHT

Lodging REIT sector should rally after Bloomberg report on Sunstone, says Stifel

December 03, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel notes that Bloomberg reported that Trinity Investments has conveyed interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), alleging that the group was potentially willing to pay about $13 per share, or a roughly 21% premium from last night’s close. The last public-to-private lodging REIT transaction was November 2023, when KSL Capital Partners purchased Hersha Hospitality Trust, noted the analyst, who argues that lodging REITs overall, and more particularly those with smaller market caps, could rally on this news. Though the firm says it has “no knowledge of any pending M&A activity or discussion,” it is encouraged to see private equity potentially returning to the lodging REIT space and among its coverage, Stifel believes Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) could be “a possible takeout candidate, given the company’s select-service and non-brand managed portfolio,” the analyst tells investors. Other lodging REITs include Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), DiamondRock (DRH), Host Hotels (HST), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), Ryman Hospitality (RHP), Service Properties (SVC) and Xenia Hotels (XHR).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLDT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHT
APLE
BHR
CLDT
DRH
HST
INN
PEB
PK
RHP
RLJ
SHO
SVC
XHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.