Lodestar Minerals Suspends Trading Ahead of Major Acquisition

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a temporary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an upcoming announcement regarding a significant acquisition. This strategic move has piqued the interest of investors eager for details on the company’s growth plans. The suspension is expected to be lifted with further information by December 6, 2024.

