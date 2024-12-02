News & Insights

Lodestar Minerals Suspends Trading Ahead of Major Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a temporary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX, pending an upcoming announcement regarding a significant acquisition. This strategic move has piqued the interest of investors eager for details on the company’s growth plans. The suspension is expected to be lifted with further information by December 6, 2024.

For further insights into AU:LSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

LSMLF

