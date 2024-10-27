News & Insights

Stocks

Lodestar Minerals Secures Earaheedy Tenement Amid Mixed Drilling Results

October 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has successfully secured the E69/3532 tenement at Earaheedy after a seven-year wait, marking a promising step for their base metal and gold exploration efforts. The company has already begun soil sampling in areas identified with potential volcanic rock formations. However, recent drilling at the Ned’s Creek Gold Project did not yield significant gold results.

For further insights into AU:LSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LSMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.