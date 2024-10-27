Lodestar Minerals Secures Earaheedy Tenement Amid Mixed Drilling Results

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has successfully secured the E69/3532 tenement at Earaheedy after a seven-year wait, marking a promising step for their base metal and gold exploration efforts. The company has already begun soil sampling in areas identified with potential volcanic rock formations. However, recent drilling at the Ned’s Creek Gold Project did not yield significant gold results.

