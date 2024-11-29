Lodestar Minerals Announces Key Capital Consolidation

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lodestar Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including a key 20-to-1 capital consolidation. This decision, supported by shareholders representing over 409 million shares, demonstrates solid backing for the company’s strategic financial adjustments. Investors may find this move significant as it potentially enhances the company’s stock value and market position.

For further insights into AU:LSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.