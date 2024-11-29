News & Insights

Lodestar Minerals Announces Key Capital Consolidation

November 29, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including a key 20-to-1 capital consolidation. This decision, supported by shareholders representing over 409 million shares, demonstrates solid backing for the company’s strategic financial adjustments. Investors may find this move significant as it potentially enhances the company’s stock value and market position.

