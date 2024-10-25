Lodestar Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 29, 2024, at 1:00 PM in Fremantle, WA. The company is encouraging shareholders to access the Notice of Meeting electronically, with physical copies available upon request. Shareholders are urged to submit their proxy voting instructions by November 27, 2024, to ensure their participation in key decisions affecting their investments.

