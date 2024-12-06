Lodestar Metals Adapts Amid Postal Strike

Lodestar Battery Metals (TSE:LSTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lodestar Metals Corp. is adapting to the ongoing Canadian postal strike by hosting its annual general meeting via telephone and providing shareholders with online access to meeting materials. The company is focused on developing its mining properties and exploring growth through acquisitions and partnerships.

For further insights into TSE:LSTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.