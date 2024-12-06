News & Insights

Lodestar Metals Adapts Amid Postal Strike

December 06, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Lodestar Battery Metals (TSE:LSTR) has released an update.

Lodestar Metals Corp. is adapting to the ongoing Canadian postal strike by hosting its annual general meeting via telephone and providing shareholders with online access to meeting materials. The company is focused on developing its mining properties and exploring growth through acquisitions and partnerships.

