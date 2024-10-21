Lode Resources Suspends Trading Ahead of Major Acquisition

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has voluntarily suspended its stock trading on the ASX as it prepares to announce a significant acquisition involving mining and exploration tenements. The company anticipates releasing this update before trading resumes on October 24, 2024. Investors are eager to see how this strategic move might impact the company’s future prospects.

