Lode Resources Strengthens Portfolio with Montezuma Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Montezuma Antimony Project, enhancing its strategy to become a leading antimony producer amid global supply shortages and high prices. The project, located in Tasmania’s mining-rich region, includes a high-grade deposit and existing infrastructure, setting the stage for accelerated development. This acquisition complements Lode’s existing assets, positioning the company strongly in the antimony and silver markets.

