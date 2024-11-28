Lode Resources Strengthens Portfolio with Montezuma Acquisition

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lode Resources Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Montezuma Antimony Project, enhancing its strategy to become a leading antimony producer amid global supply shortages and high prices. The project, located in Tasmania’s mining-rich region, includes a high-grade deposit and existing infrastructure, setting the stage for accelerated development. This acquisition complements Lode’s existing assets, positioning the company strongly in the antimony and silver markets.

For further insights into AU:LDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.