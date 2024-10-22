News & Insights

Stocks

Lode Resources Plans Significant Share Issuance

October 22, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance date set for December 3, 2024. This move, aimed at raising capital, highlights Lode’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and attract investor interest in the market. Investors watching the ASX may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth ambitions and market activities.

For further insights into AU:LDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.