Lode Resources Plans Significant Share Issuance

Lode Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 16 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance date set for December 3, 2024. This move, aimed at raising capital, highlights Lode’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial position and attract investor interest in the market. Investors watching the ASX may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth ambitions and market activities.

