Lode Resources Plans Major Share Issuance

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 45 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for December 13, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers, likely aimed at bolstering its capital base. Investors will be keen to see how this impacts Lode’s market position.

