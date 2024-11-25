Lode Resources Ltd Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lode Resources Ltd successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of a director, passing decisively by poll. The approval to issue unlisted options and additional security issuance capacity were also carried with overwhelming support. These results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:LDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.