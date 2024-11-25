News & Insights

Lode Resources Ltd Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

November 25, 2024 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of a director, passing decisively by poll. The approval to issue unlisted options and additional security issuance capacity were also carried with overwhelming support. These results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

