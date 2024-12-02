Lode Resources Ltd Announces Expiry of Options

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,428,572 options that expired without exercise or conversion as of December 2, 2024. This development may impact investor sentiment and trading activity, as options play a key role in market strategies. Investors will be watching closely for further updates from the company.

