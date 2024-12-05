Lode Resources Issues Unlisted Options to Strengthen Equity

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lode Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unlisted options, which will remain unquoted on the ASX. These options are set to expire in December 2027 and are priced at $0.15 each. This move is part of previously announced transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s equity position.
For further insights into AU:LDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.