Lode Resources Issues Unlisted Options to Strengthen Equity

Lode Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unlisted options, which will remain unquoted on the ASX. These options are set to expire in December 2027 and are priced at $0.15 each. This move is part of previously announced transactions aimed at bolstering the company’s equity position.

