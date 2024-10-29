Lode Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to capital raising. The trading halt is expected to last until Friday, 1 November 2024, or until the announcement is made. This move has sparked interest among investors keen to see how the capital raising could impact the company’s market position.

