News & Insights

Stocks

Lode Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 29, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to capital raising. The trading halt is expected to last until Friday, 1 November 2024, or until the announcement is made. This move has sparked interest among investors keen to see how the capital raising could impact the company’s market position.

For further insights into AU:LDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.