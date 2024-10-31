News & Insights

Lode Resources Expands with New Antimony Project

October 31, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced significant progress in its exploration activities, with substantial advancements in its Webbs Consol Silver Project and the acquisition of the Montezuma Antimony Project in Tasmania. The company completed a major drilling campaign targeting high-grade silver zones and is set to release assay results soon. Lode’s strategic moves, including bolstering its antimony assets, signal an intensified exploration drive in the coming year.

