Lode Resources Announces Key Acquisition Amid ASX Inquiry

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has responded to an ASX inquiry regarding the proposed acquisition of the Montezuma Antimony Project, which could significantly impact its share price. The company initially withheld the information due to confidentiality but later announced it after signing a Heads of Agreement to ensure compliance with ASX regulations. Lode Resources emphasizes its commitment to continuous disclosure obligations, working closely with legal advisors and the ASX.

