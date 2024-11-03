News & Insights

Lode Resources Adjusts Securities Placement Strategy

November 03, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced an update to its previous securities placement plan, adjusting the proportions of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 by increasing the former and decreasing the latter. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure, which may capture the interest of investors keen on stock market dynamics.

