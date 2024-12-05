Lode Gold Moves Ahead with Spinout Transaction

Stratabound Minerals (TSE:LOD) has released an update.

Lode Gold Resources has received conditional acceptance from TSXV for its spinout transaction, where shareholders will receive shares in Gold Orogen. This move aims to enhance its exploration potential with assets in the Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt and New Brunswick, while maintaining high-grade underground mining prospects in California.

