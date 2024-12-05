Lode Gold Moves Ahead with Spinout Transaction

Stratabound Minerals (TSE:LOD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lode Gold Resources has received conditional acceptance from TSXV for its spinout transaction, where shareholders will receive shares in Gold Orogen. This move aims to enhance its exploration potential with assets in the Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt and New Brunswick, while maintaining high-grade underground mining prospects in California.
For further insights into TSE:LOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.