Lode Gold Launches $2M in Financings for Growth

Lode Gold Resources Inc. has announced two separate non-brokered financings totaling $2 million, aiming to issue millions of units at prices ranging from $0.035 to $0.04 to support their Canadian exploration expenses and execute their 3-Step Growth and Restructuring Strategy. The proceeds will further their exploration projects in Yukon and New Brunswick, and fund a drill program on the Fremont Gold project with the goal of targeting 2 million ounces of gold. The offerings are expected to close shortly after receiving regulatory approvals, and may pay finders’ fees for subscriptions.

