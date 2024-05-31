News & Insights

Lode Gold Launches $2M in Financings for Growth

May 31, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Stratabound Minerals (TSE:LOD) has released an update.

Lode Gold Resources Inc. has announced two separate non-brokered financings totaling $2 million, aiming to issue millions of units at prices ranging from $0.035 to $0.04 to support their Canadian exploration expenses and execute their 3-Step Growth and Restructuring Strategy. The proceeds will further their exploration projects in Yukon and New Brunswick, and fund a drill program on the Fremont Gold project with the goal of targeting 2 million ounces of gold. The offerings are expected to close shortly after receiving regulatory approvals, and may pay finders’ fees for subscriptions.

