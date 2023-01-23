Investing
SKIL

Lodbrok Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)

January 23, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Lodbrok Capital LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,668,089 shares of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 2, 2022 they reported 8,540,367 shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Skillsoft is an American educational technology company that produces learning management system software and content.

What are large shareholders doing?

SKIL / Skillsoft Corp. Ownership

Naspers Ltd holds 61,261,708 shares representing 37.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,250,228 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management LLC holds 8,915,902 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796,986 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 41.27% over the last quarter.

Pelham Capital Ltd. holds 5,937,345 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284,238 shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 33.98% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,821,290 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709,428 shares, representing a decrease of 158.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 78.78% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management Llc holds 1,768,064 shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillsoft Corp.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Skillsoft Corp. is 0.4086%, an increase of 8.5317%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 124,032,319 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillsoft is $4.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 137.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Skillsoft is $566MM, a decrease of -32.63%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.05.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKIL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.