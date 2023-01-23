Lodbrok Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)

Fintel reports that Lodbrok Capital LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,668,089 shares of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 2, 2022 they reported 8,540,367 shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Skillsoft is an American educational technology company that produces learning management system software and content.

What are large shareholders doing?

Naspers Ltd holds 61,261,708 shares representing 37.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,250,228 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management LLC holds 8,915,902 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796,986 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 41.27% over the last quarter.

Pelham Capital Ltd. holds 5,937,345 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284,238 shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 33.98% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,821,290 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709,428 shares, representing a decrease of 158.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 78.78% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management Llc holds 1,768,064 shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillsoft Corp.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Skillsoft Corp. is 0.4086%, an increase of 8.5317%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 124,032,319 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillsoft is $4.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 137.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Skillsoft is $566MM, a decrease of -32.63%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.05.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.