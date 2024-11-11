News & Insights

Locksley Resources Reports Strong AGM Results

November 11, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

Locksley Resources Limited (AU:LKY) has released an update.

Locksley Resources Limited announced the successful outcome of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Nathan Lude and approval for a 10% placement facility. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with resolutions carried overwhelmingly in favor. This positive outcome may boost investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

