US Markets

Lockmaker Assa Abloy's quarterly profit beats expectations

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published

Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, on Tuesday reported second-quarter operating earnings above analysts' expectations helped by sales growth in Europe and the Americas.

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, on Tuesday reported second-quarter operating earnings above analysts' expectations helped by sales growth in Europe and the Americas.

The Swedish group's operating profit grew to 4.41 billion Swedish crowns ($424.57 million) from a year-earlier 3.59 billion, against a mean forecast of 4.27 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.3869 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular