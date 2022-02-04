Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q4 profit beats expectations

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Attila Cser

Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported fourth-quarter operating earnings slightly above market forecasts on Friday and proposed raising its annual dividend.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported fourth-quarter operating earnings slightly above market forecasts on Friday and proposed raising its annual dividend.

The Swedish group's operating profit grew to 4.01 billion crowns ($441.95 million) from a year-earlier 2.11 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.87 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.0734 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More