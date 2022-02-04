Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q4 profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported fourth-quarter operating earnings slightly above market forecasts on Friday and proposed raising its annual dividend.

The Swedish group's operating profit grew to 4.01 billion crowns ($441.95 million) from a year-earlier 2.11 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.87 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.0734 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

