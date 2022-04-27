Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q1 profit jumps on strong demand and price hikes

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings above expectations on the back of robust demand and price hikes.

The Swedish group's operating profit jumped 26% from a year earlier to 4 billion crowns ($408.3 million), against a mean forecast of 3.76 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Assa Abloy, whose products range from security doors and automated entrance systems to electronic and mechanical locks under brands such as Yale, said sales excluding acquisitions were up 14%, with strong demand especially in the United States.

It said the operating margin widened to 15.0% from 14.6% despite supply-chain issues including semiconductor shortages, rising cases of staff on sick leave due to Omicron and record high energy costs.

"While macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties have increased, our business benefits from many long-term growth drivers. The basic need for safety and security is a fundamental driver," CEO Nico Delvaux said in a statement.

($1 = 9.7957 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander and Louise Heavens)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.