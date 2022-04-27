Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q1 profit grows more than expected

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported on Wednesday first-quarter operating earnings above expectations on organic sales growth of 14% and improved profitability.

The Swedish group's operating profit grew to 4.00 billion crowns ($408.3 million) from a year-earlier 3.19 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.76 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.7957 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

