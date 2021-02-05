Lockmaker Assa Abloy Q4 adjusted profit slightly below expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported on Friday a slightly bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly adjusted operating profit and said cost cuts helped mitigate the effects of the newly introduced lockdowns in the quarter.

The Swedish group's October-December operating profit before items affecting comparability was 3.48 billion crowns ($410.9 million) against 4.05 billion a year earlier, on a net sales drop of 7%. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 3.63 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 8.4686 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

