Lockmaker Assa Abloy Q1 profit beats expectations

Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported a first-quarter adjusted operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said sales grew 4% on a like-for-like basis.

The Swedish group's operating profit before items affecting comparability was 3.19 billion crowns ($380.3 million) against 2.75 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.3881 Swedish crowns)

