Lockmaker Assa Abloy profit rises more than expected

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday that was higher than expected despite continued supply chain challenges as demand picked up.

The Swedish group's operating profit grew to 4.01 billion crowns ($441.95 million) from a year-earlier profit of 3.48 billion before restructuring costs, on the back of price increases, cost control and sales growth.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.87 billion crown profit.

Sales excluding acquisitions were up 10%. "As many restrictions were phased out, the activity level improved," CEO Nico Delvaux said in a statement.

Assa Abloy proposed a dividend for 2021 of 4.20 crowns per share, up from 3.90 crowns the year before.

($1 = 9.0734 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.