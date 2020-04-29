Lockmaker Assa Abloy braces for pandemic pain in coming months

Swedish Assa Abloy warned on Wednesday of big declines in sales and profitability in the coming months due to the raging pandemic as it reported a steep fall in first-quarter earnings, matching a preliminary reading.

The world's biggest lockmaker said operating profit was 2.75 billion crowns ($279 million) against a year-earlier 3.25 billion, in line with a warning on April 7 that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit its Asian business hard and begun to dent profitability also elsewhere.

"Assuming that the demand in our core markets will continue to be significantly affected by COVID-19, as experienced in many markets since February, we expect our sales and our operating margin in the coming months to be significantly lower than in the first quarter," it said.

($1 = 9.8548 Swedish crowns)

