Lockheed's Sikorsky wins $2.7 billion U.S. Navy contract

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin LMT.N, said on Thursday it was awarded a $2.7 billion contract by the U.S. Navy to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters.

The CH-53K has three times the carrying power of its predecessor and made its international debut at the Berlin Air Show in 2018.

The agreement includes 12 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft, 15 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft, and eight aircraft for Israel.

"This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky's nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies," said Sikorsky's president Paul Lemmo.

Sikorsky said it will begin delivery of these aircraft in 2026.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.