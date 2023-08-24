News & Insights

Lockheed's Sikorsky wins $2.7 billion U.S. Navy contract

Credit: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT

August 24, 2023 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin LMT.N, said on Thursday it was awarded a $2.7 billion contract by the U.S. Navy to build 35 additional CH-53K helicopters.

The CH-53K has three times the carrying power of its predecessor and made its international debut at the Berlin Air Show in 2018.

The agreement includes 12 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft, 15 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft, and eight aircraft for Israel.

"This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky's nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies," said Sikorsky's president Paul Lemmo.

Sikorsky said it will begin delivery of these aircraft in 2026.

