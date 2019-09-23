Lockheed wins NASA contract worth up to $4.6 billion

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin CorpLMT.N has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to $4.6 billion to build Orion astronaut capsules, NASA said on Monday.

The work will support the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's program to build a sustainable presence on the moon.

