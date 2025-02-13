Lockheed Martin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $86,829 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $370,855.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $510.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lockheed Martin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lockheed Martin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $510.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $155.2 $153.9 $153.97 $300.00 $76.9K 38 5 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $67.4 $65.3 $66.35 $400.00 $66.3K 93 11 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.7 $7.5 $7.5 $430.00 $59.2K 766 88 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $18.5 $18.5 $500.00 $55.5K 396 39 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $505.00 $49.0K 5 54

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lockheed Martin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin Currently trading with a volume of 550,162, the LMT's price is up by 0.44%, now at $443.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $541.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $535. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $540. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $525. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $600. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $508.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

