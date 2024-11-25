Lockheed Martin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,899,414, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $920,206.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $900.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lockheed Martin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lockheed Martin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $900.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $7.8 $8.2 $500.00 $205.0K 669 323 LMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.5 $7.9 $8.2 $500.00 $204.1K 669 573 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.0 $7.6 $500.00 $189.2K 669 597 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $133.5 $132.5 $133.5 $400.00 $160.2K 19 12 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.8 $11.6 $11.6 $485.00 $156.5K 45 136

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,752,276, the LMT's price is down by -4.62%, now at $517.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $565.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

