Lockheed Martin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $98,265, and 10 are calls, amounting to $975,706.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $740.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $740.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $8.8 $9.4 $600.00 $564.0K 625 0 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $55.3 $55.0 $55.0 $500.00 $82.5K 336 15 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $69.5 $68.0 $68.0 $480.00 $68.0K 644 14 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $46.0 $43.2 $43.7 $500.00 $61.1K 23 43 LMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $202.2 $194.1 $198.15 $740.00 $59.4K 0 0

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 445,509, the price of LMT is up by 0.87%, reaching $546.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $545.6.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $505. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $538. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $600. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $525. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $560.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

