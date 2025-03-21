Lockheed Martin's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $61,600, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $327,086.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $490.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lockheed Martin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lockheed Martin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $490.0, over the past month.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.6 $14.6 $15.6 $475.00 $96.7K 325 0 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.9 $10.9 $12.9 $480.00 $79.9K 987 68 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $7.8 $8.8 $400.00 $61.6K 795 0 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.5 $13.2 $13.5 $475.00 $40.5K 325 95 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $17.7 $14.9 $16.0 $460.00 $28.8K 114 25

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 462,902, the price of LMT is up by 1.77%, reaching $475.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $472.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $476. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $468.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

