Lockheed Martin's (LMT) RMS Unit Wins AEGIS Modernization Deal

Lockheed Martin Corp’s. LMT Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) unit recently secured a $79.3-million modification contract to provide new construction production requirements for the fiscal 2021 AEGIS modernization (AMOD) and guided-missile destroyer.



The RMS unit will provide these services to the defense forces of the United States and Australia, under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



Majority of the work related to the deal will be performed in Moorestown, NJ. The contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. and the work is expected to get completed by March 2025.

Significance of the Aegis Combat System

The Aegis combat system is an integrated missile guidance system used in the U.S. Navy and allied ships to protect the battle group. Currently, it is the world’s most advanced combat system that can simultaneously destroy land targets, submarines and surface ships along with providing protection from aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The computer-based command and decision providing ability is the key element of the AEGIS combat system.

The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system is the primary sea-based component of the U.S. missile defense system. Other militaries across the world that rely on Aegis include Japan, Canada, Norway, Korea, Spain and Australia. These international partners are currently building ships that will be drawn from the Aegis Common Source Library to support their mission on Frigates and Destroyers.

What Favors Lockheed Martin?

Heightened geopolitical tensions and rising terrorism across the globe have compelled nations to fortify their military arsenal, with missile systems constituting an integral part of it. For instance, as Japan looks to defend itself against any possible futuristic attacks by North Korea and other regional rivals, including China, the nation relies on the Aegis combat system significantly. This, in turn, serves as a big boost for Lockheed Martin's revenues in the international market.



Meanwhile, the United States also follows a similar strategy to Japan, as it faces strong missile defense challenges from North Korea and Russia. This is evident from the inclusion of $619 million in the U.S. fiscal 2021 defense budget to purchase the Aegis BMD system. Notably, such a stupendous budgetary amendment reflects solid growth prospects for Lockheed Martin’s Aegis program, going ahead.

Other Missile Makers Poised to Benefit

Considering the geopolitical background, which is favorable for the missile market growth as a whole, and the fact that the United States is the largest military weapon exporter globally, other prominent missile makers in the nation, such as Northrop Grumman NOC, General Dynamics GD and Raytheon Technologies RTX, are poised to benefit.



Notably, Northrop Grumman’s missile defense program includes AGM-88E advanced anti-radiation guided missiles (AARGM), Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) weapon system and rocket propulsion systems.



General Dynamics’ Ordnance and Tactical Systems are the system integrators of the 2.75-inch Hydra-70 family of rockets. It also produces composite rocket motor cases and launch tubes for tactical and strategic missiles.



Similarly, Raytheon Technologies' missile defense capabilities include Patriot GEM-T missiles, SM-6 missile that destroys cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, NASAMS, among others.

Price Movement and Zacks Rank

Shares of Lockheed Martin, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have gained 2.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Get Free Report



General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Get Free Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.