Lockheed Martin's Hewson to step down as CEO

March 16 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Monday Marillyn Hewson will step down as chief executive officer, effective June 15.

The No.1 U.S. defense contractor said board member James Taiclet will replace Hewson.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

