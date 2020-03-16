Lockheed Martin's Hewson to step down as CEO

US Markets

March 16 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Monday Marillyn Hewson will step down as chief executive officer, effective June 15.

The No.1 U.S. defense contractor said board member James Taiclet will replace Hewson.

