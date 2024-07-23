Lockheed Martin's F-35 Deliveries Drive Sales Target Increase for 2024

Lockheed Martin (LMT) raised its annual sales target following the unexpected resumption of deliveries of its F-35 aircraft after the Pentagon began accepting the jets last week. The resumption comes after a months-long pause due to delays in its software upgrade. Lockheed has been upgrading the jets under the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) program, which enhances the F-35 with better displays and processing power.





The delivery resumption includes an incomplete software upgrade, and the Pentagon will withhold some payment until the remaining enhancements are finished. Lockheed’s F-35 program is the world's largest defense program and contributes around 30% of the company's revenue. CEO Jim Taiclet stated that they anticipate deliveries for 2024 to meet the expected range of 75-110 F-35s.





Market Overview:





Lockheed Martin raised its annual sales target.



Shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading.



The U.S. resumed taking F-35 deliveries after a months-long pause.



Key Points:



The Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) program upgrades the F-35 jets.



2024 sales expected between $70.5 billion and $71.5 billion.



The company benefited from a $95-billion additional funding approved by Congress.



Looking Ahead:



Anticipated deliveries of 75-110 F-35s in 2024.



TR-3 enhancements are critical for maintaining F-35 as the most advanced fighter aircraft.



Continued high demand for munitions due to conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.



Lockheed expects 2024 sales to be between $70.5 billion and $71.5 billion, versus the earlier forecast of $68.5 billion to $70 billion. The company also benefited from a $95-billion additional funding approved by Congress, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. Combat in Ukraine and Israel has consumed high volumes of munitions, including Lockheed-made Patriot air defense interceptors.Lockheed's second-quarter net income of $6.85 per share beat estimates of $6.46 per share. Total quarterly sales rose 8.5% to $18.12 billion, also above the $17.04 billion estimated. The TR-3 involves both hardware and software improvements and is seen as a pillar of a wider upgrade to the stealth jet known as Block 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.