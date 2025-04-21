Lockheed Martin's Earnings: A Preview

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lockheed Martin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.41.

Anticipation surrounds Lockheed Martin's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $1.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 6.61 6.50 6.46 5.81 EPS Actual 7.67 6.84 7.11 6.33 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Lockheed Martin Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lockheed Martin were trading at $464.08 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Lockheed Martin

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lockheed Martin.

The consensus rating for Lockheed Martin is Neutral, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $508.83 implies a potential 9.64% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Howmet Aerospace, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Northrop Grumman, with an average 1-year price target of $572.3, suggesting a potential 23.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $293.15, suggesting a potential 36.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $136.25, suggesting a potential 70.64% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Howmet Aerospace, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lockheed Martin Neutral -1.34% $690M 7.79% Northrop Grumman Outperform 0.45% $1.93B 8.42% General Dynamics Neutral 14.31% $2.08B 5.10% Howmet Aerospace Outperform 9.24% $602M 7.02%

Key Takeaway:

Lockheed Martin ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Lockheed Martin is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Lockheed Martin: A Closer Look

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Lockheed Martin's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lockheed Martin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lockheed Martin's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lockheed Martin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lockheed Martin's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lockheed Martin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Lockheed Martin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Mar 2025 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.