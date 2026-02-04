Lockheed Martin (XTRA:LOM) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 540.08

The average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin (XTRA:LOM) has been revised to 540,08 € / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of 460,98 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444,17 € to a high of 660,94 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.46% from the latest reported closing price of 537,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an decrease of 230 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOM is 0.35%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 189,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,524K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,848K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOM by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,535K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,439K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOM by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,918K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOM by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,885K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOM by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,002K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOM by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.