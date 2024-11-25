Lockheed Martin Wins $870M Deal to Aid F-35 Fighter Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently secured a contract worth $870 million involving its F-35 fighter jet program. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

The contract is expected to be completed by May 2031. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will procure long lead materials, parts, components and associated support for the F-35 aircraft of the 20th production lot.

The contract will serve the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense partners, and Foreign Military Sales customers. A major portion of the work related to this deal will be carried out in Fort Worth, TX.

What’s Driving LMT’s Success?

The rising global security challenges, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and prolonged unrest in parts of the Middle East, have compelled nations to upgrade their defense capabilities. Aerial security, a cornerstone of national defense, has witnessed a growing focus on acquiring technologically advanced fighter jets with superior stealth capabilities, such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

Notably, the F-35 program is widely recognized as the most advanced 5th-generation fighter jet, offering unmatched mission readiness. With cutting-edge sensors and communication systems, the F-35 is designed to operate seamlessly across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, space and cyber.

These exceptional features must have been driving significant demand for the F-35 jets, which can be further gauged from the fact that since its launch, Lockheed has delivered 1,040 units as of Sept. 29, 2024. The program’s latest contract win further underscores the strong demand that this highly capable combat aircraft enjoys in the global military aviation market.

LMT’s Growth Prospects

The growing demand for fighter jets is primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and evolving security threats worldwide. Technological advancements in combat jets like 5th-generation aircraft equipped with sophisticated sensors, communication systems, and multi-domain operational capabilities, which enhance mission effectiveness, have also significantly contributed to this growing demand trend. Moreover, increasing defense budgets by developing nations in response to growing threats have been fueling the acquisition of these high-tech jets.

With the extremity and complexity of global security challenges increasing each day, the demand for technologically superior fighter jets is expected to remain robust.

This must have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to project that the global military aviation market will witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2024-2030 period. Such projections indicate immense opportunities for Lockheed to reap the benefits of the market’s expansion, with its portfolio containing renowned combat-proven jets like F-16 and F-22 fighter aircraft, in addition to F-35 jets.

Opportunities for LMT’s Peers

Other prominent defense majors that are involved in the manufacturing of military aircraft and thus expected to reap the benefits of the growing military aviation market are discussed below:

Northrop Grumman NOC: Since its inception, the company has been a pioneer in the development of military aircraft. The company has built some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, ranging from the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the game-changing E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. NOC’s Aeronautics Systems unit is engaged in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment and modernization of advanced aircraft systems.

Looking ahead, the consensus estimate for NOC’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 19.10%. The consensus mark for NOC’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 5.3% from the 2023 reported figure.

Airbus Group EADSY: The company’s military aircraft consists of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.5%. The consensus estimate for 2024 sales reflects an improvement of 5.1% from the 2023 reported figure.

Textron TXT: Its military aircraft includes the Beechcraft T-6 training aircraft and the Beechcraft AT-6 light-attack aircraft. The company also manufactures the Beechcraft Model 18 light bomber, the T-44 and T-34 training aircraft and the T-1A jet trainer.

The consensus estimate for TXT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.1%. The consensus mark for 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 1.2% from the 2023 reported figure.

Price Movement

Shares of Lockheed have rallied 21.7% in the past year against the industry’s 0.7% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

