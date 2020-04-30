Lockheed Martin Wins $6.07 Bln U.S. Army Contract For PAC-3 MSE Production

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it received a $6.07 billion contract from the U.S. Army for the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and associated equipment, to be delivered across fiscal year 2021, 2022 and 2023 contract years.

The contract calls for the production and delivery of PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and non-recurring efforts to support the United States and global customers.

Lockheed Martin said it is currently building an 85,000-square-foot expansion at the Camden, Arkansas, facility where PAC-3 MSE interceptors are assembled. The building is expected to be complete by fourth quarter 2021, with operations beginning in first quarter 2022.

